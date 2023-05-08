Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Down 4.9%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60. 142,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 327,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Quanterix Stock Down 6.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 91.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 23.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

