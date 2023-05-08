QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Shares Gap Down to $10.91

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $10.50. QuantaSing Group shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 777 shares trading hands.
QuantaSing Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72.
QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter.
QuantaSing Group Company Profile
QuantaSing Group Limited is an online service provider. The Company’s online learning service provider principally in China’s adult personal interest learning market for personal interest courses. QuantaSing Group Limited is based in BEIJING.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuantaSing Group (QSG)
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
- Freshpet Is On The Brink Of Reversal
- Tyson Foods: Is It Time To Cut Losses Or Load Up On Shares?
- ImmunoGen Nearly Triples on Ovarian Cancer Drug Phase 3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.