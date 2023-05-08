QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Shares Gap Down to $10.91

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $10.50. QuantaSing Group shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 777 shares trading hands.

QuantaSing Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

QuantaSing Group Limited is an online service provider. The Company’s online learning service provider principally in China’s adult personal interest learning market for personal interest courses. QuantaSing Group Limited is based in BEIJING.

