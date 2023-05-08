QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lowered by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,810 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,234 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

