Qtum Price Reaches $2.62 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $274.42 million and $30.72 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00009264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,862.08 or 0.06578175 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00056452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00037901 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,647,056 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

