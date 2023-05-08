PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.70. 997,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,851,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

