PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Decreased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 962,446 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in PulteGroup by 315.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 773,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 587,257 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock opened at $67.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,917 shares of company stock worth $17,650,743 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

