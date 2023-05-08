Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 8,472 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.35% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 244,537 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 229,617 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 53,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $15.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $967.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.66. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $397.47 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 17.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

