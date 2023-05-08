Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 6,935 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,013.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,143,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,882 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 604,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 298,058 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 254,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 327,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 185,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJO stock opened at $22.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.