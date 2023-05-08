Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 6,129 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 141,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSJN opened at $23.54 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $24.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

