Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 6,129 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

BSJN stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

