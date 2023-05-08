Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 3,856 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,818 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 83,320 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 41,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 20,920 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,211,032 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $160,570,000 after buying an additional 120,525 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $64,592.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,053.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,206 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,997 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $197.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.27. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $200.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

