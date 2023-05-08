Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,101 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.