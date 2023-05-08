Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,578 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BA opened at $199.00 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.