Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,873,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,197,000 after purchasing an additional 342,927 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,886,000 after acquiring an additional 261,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10,281.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 234,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,163,000 after acquiring an additional 232,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $110.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $123.40.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $865.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Featured Stories

