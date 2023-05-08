Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 58,707 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,226.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after buying an additional 1,824,306 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 648.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,123,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after buying an additional 973,100 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

