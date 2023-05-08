Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 761 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,447 shares of company stock worth $27,220,302 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $940.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $861.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $837.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $942.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

