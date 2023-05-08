Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 1.2 %

Bank of America stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.