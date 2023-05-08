Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,878 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,594,000 after acquiring an additional 547,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,830,000 after purchasing an additional 147,724 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 889,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after buying an additional 54,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.74.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

