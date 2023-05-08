Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,202 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 125.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after buying an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 107.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 3,936,526 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a PE ratio of -45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

