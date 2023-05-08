Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.56 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 190.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,160 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,484,000 after buying an additional 2,864,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $152,063,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,427,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSM opened at $84.89 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $98.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.40 and a 200-day moving average of $83.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

