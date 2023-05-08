Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 190.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,160 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $84.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

