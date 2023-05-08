Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.12 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 354,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,002 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IVE opened at $152.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average is $149.20. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

