Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.97 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $156.56 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $160.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

