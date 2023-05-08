Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 490,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,400 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $689.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.53. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 28,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $316,808.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 708,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,873,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 28,490 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $316,808.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 708,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,873,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 10,968 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $117,686.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,695.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PWP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

