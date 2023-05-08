Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 60 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Trading Up 0.0 %

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

NYSE SYK opened at $284.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.42.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

