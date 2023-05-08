Prospect Capital (PSEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $212.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. On average, analysts expect Prospect Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

PSEC stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at $76,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

