ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.56

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.56 and last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 61880269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
