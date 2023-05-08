ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.56

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.56 and last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 61880269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

