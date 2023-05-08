ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $23.50

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $24.50. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 2,146,408 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 606,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 37,134 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $3,480,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,940,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 112,064.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 63,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,369,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

