Prom 1-Day Volume Hits $2.52 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $87.53 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.80 or 0.00016736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00025476 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019702 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018085 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,601.99 or 0.99800050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.85335251 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,160,189.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

