Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,197,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 65,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,921,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CDC opened at $59.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,194.23 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $57.22 and a 1-year high of $72.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,159.42%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

