Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 31,593 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,593 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of United States Steel worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of X. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 75,774 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $22.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Stories

