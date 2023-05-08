Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,440 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 197,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

NYSE:COP opened at $102.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

