Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 26,703 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 138.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.
General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $89.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $89.95.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
