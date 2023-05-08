Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after acquiring an additional 427,561 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $99,503,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after buying an additional 407,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 169.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 571,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after buying an additional 359,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $230.84 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $280.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.73 and a 200 day moving average of $232.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

