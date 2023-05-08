Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 73,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,358,000 after purchasing an additional 359,380 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

