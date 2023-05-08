Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 60,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Construction Partners by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Construction Partners stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.10 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.03%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

