Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 102,793 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 152.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,793 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.11% of AZEK worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in AZEK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 658,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $295,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,896.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $153,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,810,000 shares of company stock worth $125,231,810 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $26.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 291.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

