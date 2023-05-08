Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.5 %

ADM opened at $76.35 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

