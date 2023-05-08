Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $2.48 Million in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 262,536 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 1.65% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $3,587,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $3,587,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $2,495,162.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,139 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMR. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

AMR opened at $153.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.41 and a 200 day moving average of $158.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.90 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.56 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $823.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.40 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 114.75% and a net margin of 35.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

