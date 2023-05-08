Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 4,189.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,934 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,734 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $67.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

