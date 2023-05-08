Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $3.45 Million Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Simply Good Foods worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,404,000 after buying an additional 332,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,824,000 after buying an additional 51,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,002,000 after buying an additional 71,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,852,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,573 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

SMPL stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.77. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $296.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,007.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $503,214.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,730.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,007.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

