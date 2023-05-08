Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,035.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $177.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $183.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

