Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Down 6.8%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $141.00 and last traded at $141.00. 5,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 14,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.30.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $705.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 9.33%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 22.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

