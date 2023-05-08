PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 52.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $290,336.09 and approximately $21.60 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00290964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018289 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000998 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000664 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,282,623 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

