Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target Cut to C$4.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PAZRF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.15. Plaza Retail REIT has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.