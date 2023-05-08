Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BPIRY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Piraeus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Piraeus Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Piraeus Financial Price Performance

BPIRY opened at $2.38 on Friday. Piraeus Financial has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

