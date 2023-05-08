Piper Sandler Raises Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $28.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,462 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 164,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,844,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,073,000 after acquiring an additional 634,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

