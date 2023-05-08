Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95.4.15 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.12. 495,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

