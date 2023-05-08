Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 380 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 173.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.04.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBS traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $440.62. 157,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,912. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $468.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.45 and a 200 day moving average of $344.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

