Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,812,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after buying an additional 184,665 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 51.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 146,640 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,199,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,060,000 after acquiring an additional 111,688 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 96.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 102,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,749. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $211.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HELE. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

